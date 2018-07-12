Little League: Wilton all-stars advance to district finals

Cole Silvia and Max Jarvie combined for a six-hitter as the Wilton Little League 12U baseball all-star team advanced to the District 1 finals with a 4-1 win over Stamford National on Wednesday night in Stamford.

It was the third win in a row for Wilton, which had opened the elimination round with a 4-0 loss to Stamford National last Friday.

Wilton will play Weston on Friday night at 7 at Stamford Springdale Field, with a second game, if needed, on Saturday. Wilton would need to win both games to claim the district title.

On Wednesday, Silvia started and went four innings, allowing one run (unearned) on five hits and one walk. He struck out five.

Jarvie pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs, one hit and one walk, with two strikeouts.

Mike Fischetti led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Silvia and Jason Sherrick were both 2-for-3 and Gavin Lowne was 2-for-2.

Also getting hits were Jarvie (1-for-3), Jackson Duncan (1-for-2), Nick Forgione (1-for-1). Justin Lewis and Jackson Carbonier each had a walk.

Wilton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Carbonier led off with a walk, moved to third on Silvia’s single, and stole home.

Stamford scored on unearned run in the bottom of the second to tie the game. Wilton answered in the top of the third on a RBI double by Fischetti to drive in Sherrick, who had led off the inning with a single.

The lead grew to 4-1 in the fourth as Silvia singled and Fischetti followed with a two-run homer to right field.