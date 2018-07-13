Twenty-one town seats need filling

The warm weather appears to have brought with it a raft of volunteer resignations, leaving the town with some 21 slots to fill.

Of Wilton’s 29 appointed boards and commissions, there are openings on 11 of them, as well as one opening on the Board of Selectmen. Some need to be filled more urgently than others.

“In August 2016, we held two special meetings just to interview candidates, so I do think they spike as we go into the summer,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in an email to The Bulletin when asked to comment on the number of openings. “We are also more transparent about the vacancies and include on our list vacancies that previously weren’t included such as on the tree or deer commission.

“I’m expecting a number of candidate submissions from the DTC and RTC this month,” she added. “We will conduct interviews in August and continue into September, if necessary.”

One opening the selectmen will deal with sooner rather than later is the seat Michael Kaelin vacated as of June 30. The deadline for applications is July 16, and Vanderslice said the selectmen will consider a replacement at the board’s first meeting in August. Selectman Deborah McFadden will not be at the July 23 meeting.

While both the Democratic Town Committee and Republican Town Committee have named their nominees, the DTC said it will continue to entertain applicants. The DTC named committee member Ceci Maher and the RTC named Joshua Cole, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board in November.

No unaffiliated voters have submitted a petition directly to the Board of Selectmen as of yet for the seat. Instructions on how to do so appear on the town website, wiltonct.org.

Another seat town officials want to fill as soon as possible is the one left open by Tom Burgess on the Inland Wetlands Commission. Burgess is moving to Massachusetts.

“He sold his house much more quickly than was anticipated,” Vanderslice said at the June 18 Board of Selectmen meeting. He would not be at the Inland Wetlands meeting on July 12.

“This is crucial because Inland Wetlands will be in the thick of 300 Danbury Road which, based on comments already, looks to be something that will attract a lot of people and there are wetlands there, so that’s an important position we’re going to have to fill.”

Losing a volunteer to a move is not unusual.

“We seem to always have vacancies primarily as the result of people moving,” Vanderslice said. “Most people volunteer once their children move out or after they retire so it isn’t surprising that they might move. The Connecticut economy seems to have a slight impact on any uptick.”

Other openings

There are six openings on the 12-member Economic Development Commission. As reported in The Bulletin on June 21, four members are not seeking reappointment and the commission was expanded to add two more seats.

Next in line with the most openings is the five-member Building Inspector’s Board of Appeals, which has four vacancies. There are two vacancies on the Water Pollution Control Authority.

There is one vacancy on each of the following:

Deer Committee.

Tree Committee.

Energy Commission.

Fire Station 2 Building Committee.

Historic District and Historic Property Commission.

Parks and Recreation Commission.

Wilton Retirement Trust for Employees.

Instructions on how to apply for any of these openings are available at wiltonct.org under Board and Commissions, Open Positions.