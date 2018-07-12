Distinguished Citizen nominees sought

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA has announced that nominations for the Distinguished Citizen Awards are now open. Anyone in the Norwalk, Redding and Wilton community may submit a candidate.

The Distinguished Citizen Awards have been made since 1986, and to date 84 recipients — individuals, organizations and businesses — have received the award. Nominees should be a person, civic group or business who has made a significant difference in Wilton, Norwalk or Redding’s quality of life by giving exemplary and longstanding volunteer service to the community.

The awards will be presented at the YMCA’s Farm to Table Community Celebration. Funds raised during the event support the Y’s mission to be open and accessible to all, so that everyone in the community has an opportunity to participate in Y membership, programs, services and social activities, regardless of financial situation or ability.

The Y awards $500,000 annually for financial assistance and community outreach programs so that children can attend summer day camp, senior citizens can participate in water exercise, adults can rehabilitate from an accident or chronic illness, and families can spend quality time swimming together at the Y.

Nomination forms for the Distinguished Citizen Award may be obtained from Christene Freedman, chief development officer, at 762-8384 ext. 279 or [email protected].

The submission deadline is July 20. For more information on the award or on the celebration, contact Ms. Freedman.