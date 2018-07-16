Shopping center plan proposed

A developer briefed the Planning and Zoning Commission July 9 on a plan to convert three small Design Retail Business (DRB) parcels on Danbury Road into a shopping center with apartments on the second floor.

The developer, TBS Partners LLC, is seeking a change of zone from DRB to General Business for property at 255, 261 and 265 Danbury Road. The proposal includes five apartment units, ranging in size from studio to one-bedroom.

The properties are near the new medical building, across from Wilton Baptist Church.

The three parcels total about 1.5 acres, said Bob Nerney, the town’s planning director.

The public hearing on the proposed zone change opened July 9. Resident Jeff Kaplan, who has shown support for the Wilton Heights development, spoke in favor of the plan. There was no opposition.