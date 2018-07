ASML US Inc., which is undergoing a $100-million expansion at its manufacturing facility at 77 Danbury Road, won approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission July 9 for an increase in site coverage for its Design Enterprise-10 zone from 40% to 50%.

The Planning and Zoning Commission opened the application during a meeting May 14 at the town hall annex.

The company wants more site coverage capability in line with its expansion of parking, offices and manufacturing space.