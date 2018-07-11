Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

Call for art, LOFT Artists Association is accepting submissions for the 5th annual Tri-State Juried Exhibition. Submissions are due July 16, the exhibit will run Aug. 17 through Sept. 23. Info: loftartists.org.

Seeking artists, the Trumbull Arts Festival Committee is accepting applications from artists, craftpersons and authors for the 40th annual Trumbull Arts Festival to be held on Sept. 16. Info: email [email protected] or call 203-452-5965 for an application.

Musical submissions, Pantochino Productions is accepting submissions for the Pantochino Original Works (POW) Festival. Submissions must be submitted by Dec. 1 to be considered, chosen productions will be performed in March 2019. Info: pantochino.com/pow-festival.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702 for the Public Art Application Packet.