Gun is stolen from car, another car stolen overnight

A handgun, cash and personal items were among the items stolen during a rash of overnight motor vehicle burglaries being investigated by Wilton police. The burglaries occurred on Ridgefield Road, Mountain Road, Millstone Road and Hickory Hill Road, all in the northern part of Wilton during the overnight of July 9-10.

Police are also investigating the theft of a 2015 Porsche Cayenne from a driveway on St. Johns Road, which has not been recovered as of 1:30 p.m. July 10.

Thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles, and stealing vehicles which have the keys left in them, police said.

The department is calling upon the public to lock vehicle doors and remove items of value.

Police are also asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or recorded any suspicious activity during the overnight hours to contact them at 203-834-6260.