Library Lines

Talented friends and neighbors

The library’s 74th Wilton Artists’ Summer Show opens Friday, July 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The exhibition and reception celebrates the more than 50 artists who live or work in Wilton in this annual rite of summer. Families, friends and neighbors, along with the whole community, are welcome to view the diverse styles, media, and subjects in this two-month-long exhibition that runs through Aug. 28. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. Attendees will be seeing returning favorites as well as entries from new artists who are just joining the group in this non-juried event. Everyone is encouraged to come out and champion local artists and the arts. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor for the library’s art exhibitions.

Proverbial rocket scientists

Teens entering sixth through 12th grade can put new meaning to the phrase, “rocket scientist,” when they join the library’s two-day workshop, Rocketry for Teens & Tweens on Tuesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 19. On Tuesday, from 4 to 7, kids will learn about the science of rockets and then they will build their own. On Thursday, from 4 to 6, the group will meet at Allen’s Meadow to launch their rockets. The rain date is Thursday, July 26. Ray DePaola, a member of CATO and the National Association of Rocketry will be the instructor. Registration is required and participants must be able to commit to both days.

Getting the most out of Facebook

SCORE of Fairfield County, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the library present a seminar, Facebook Marketing Secrets: How to Generate New Business, Repeat Sales, and Referrals, on Tuesday, July 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. with check-in at 5:30. The presentation will provide prospective business owners with the tools to effectively use Facebook in their marketing strategies. The evening’s speaker is Gregg Ruais, the founder of Plan2Profit Marketing. Registration is required; there is no charge. Those wishing to attend should visit www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register.

Birds of a feather

This week’s Wonderful Wednesdays highlights Christine’s Critters, on July 18, from 4 to 5, for kids in Pre-K and up with caregivers. Christine Peyreigne will be bringing her hawks, owls and even a bald eagle, named Aurora. Registration is required.

More fun things for teens

Teens who may be “maker” challenged, have a chance to fix that with No-Sew Fleece Tie Pillows for Teens on Monday, July 16, from 3:30 to 5. The library will provide the fleece and the instructions for the teens to create fun pillows for themselves or to make as gifts. In the program, Virtual Reality and Green Screen for Tweens & Teens on Wednesday, July 18, from 3 to 5, kids will experience virtual reality with the HTC Vive and then they can get their photos taken on Mars, Harry Potter’s Castle or other landscapes using the library’s green screen technology. Registration is required; there is no charge.

Sidewalk book sale coming up

This is a reminder to save the date for the library’s book sale next Saturday, July 21, from 10 to 4, during the Wilton Sidewalk Sale. All sorts of beach reads, fiction, nonfiction, CDs, DVDs, and eclectic tag sale items will be available to purchase to help support the library.