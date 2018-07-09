Multiple winners for Wilton Y gymnasts at national championships

From June 27-30, 2,400 gymnasts and 105 teams from across the nation descended on Toledo, Ohio, for the 2018 National Gymnastics Championships — by far the largest meet of the season, and the culmination of a year of tough training and commitment.

The Wilton YMCA was represented by 25 gymnasts, varying from Level 3 to Level 8, and brought home a total of 46 medals, 12 titles, 14 top-10 placements, and a top-10 team banner.

With team building activities ranging from ziplining at the Toledo Zoo, glass blowing at a local studio, a Toledo Mud Hens AAA baseball game – where Elly Fahey and Coach Todd Bucaro got to throw out the first pitches — and dare deviling at Cedar Point, the meet was one to remember. And while Coach Tom Jagelka was unable to attend the event in person, he was there in spirit.

Results were:

Level 3

Experiencing a national meet for the first time, the Level 3 gymnasts held their own. In the Child division,Tess D’Andraia scored 9.15 on floor. Grace Jeanes scored an impressive 9.45 on floor to place sixth and finished in the top half of the division.

In the Senior division, Abigail Schmitt scored 9.05 on vault and floor.

Level 4

With the girls split into two squads competing on the competition floor at once, the Level 4 gymnasts cheered on their teammates from across events and took home five all-around titles.

In the Child division, Taylor Archambeau nabbed the title of floor champion with an impressive 9.475, and placed third on bars (9.1), ninth on beam, and fourth in the all-around. Cailyn Cruickshank had a fabulous meet, placing third on vault, seventh on beam, and ninth on floor (9.275), and was 11th in the all-around.

In the Junior division, Kaelyn Talisse finished fourth on vault, scored 9.050 on floor, and placed 10th AA. Teagan Stengrim’s steady poise led to a score of 9.10 for seventh on beam. Lauren Condon’s flowing floor routine scored 9.275 and landed her on the podium for fifth place.

In the Senior division, Jeni Von Bartheld wowed on beam with 9.125 (2nd) and bars with 9.050 (third) to place fifth in the all-around. Ella Arghirescu’s strong bars routine earned a 9.0 score for fifth place, and she placed seventh on vault, scored 9.05 on floor, and finished sixth in the all-around.

First-time national competitor Ella Mancuso was fourth on beam (9.125) and fifth on bars (9.0), and placed seventh in the all-around. Elly Fahey’s strength and speed earned her fourth on vault, eighth on floor (9.175), ninth on bars, and 10th in the all-around. Nina Ferrucci finished 10th on vault and beam, and Maddie Mosquera’s graceful moves earned fifth on beam (9.075) and seventh on floor (9.2).

Level 5

Alyssa Mariani’s first experience at nationals brought success as she was third on vault, fifth on floor (9.0), eighth on beam, and eighth in the all-around.

Level 6

Wilton’s Level 6 team came to win, and win they did, taking home six all-around titles, and finishing sixth in the team standings.

In the Child division, Ashley Umhoefer was unstoppable, taking the titles of beam champion (9.55) and vault champion (9.25), placing second on bars (9.125) and floor (9.275), and winning the all-around championship.

In the Junior division, Alyssa Smeriglio was all laser focus, winning the titles of bars champion (9.05), beam champion (9.375) and floor champion (9.35), and finishing second in the all-around.

Veteran national competitor Alyson Scheurkogel placed fourth on beam (9.275), sixth on bars, and fifth in the all-around. Donna Stepnowsky brought her ‘A’ game on bars, scored 9.1 on floor (eighth) and 9.175 on beam (sixth), and finished ninth in the all-around. Grace Condon took home fifth place medals on beam (9.225) and floor (9.15).

In the Senior division, Kaylie Berghaus wowed the crowd with third place on bars, second on beam (9.325), took home the title of floor champion (9.275) and finished second in the all-around.

Ava Walker won the title of beam champion with a near flawless beam routine (9.4), and placed ninth on bars, 10th on floor, and fourth in the all-around. Michaela Kane placed second on floor with a beautiful routine (9.1), fourth on bars, and seventh in the all-around.

Level 8

First timer Olivia Mannino placed ninth on bars with an 8.95, and Mia Karlehag placed fourth on vault with a difficult and newly learned Tsukahara vault.