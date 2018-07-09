Police K9 Baso injured

Wilton Police K9 Baso was injured over the weekend and will be on light modified duty for the near future.

The dog was out in the brush at home and sliced his leg open, according to Officer Eric Patenaude, his handler. He reported the incident on Facebook.

“Since he is who is he is, he didn’t make a sound and continued to run in the yard. It wasn’t until he came over and stepped on me, that I saw the blood,” Patenaude said.

The cut required three staples to close, he said.

“He is on modified light duty to ensure the bleeding stop and the wound closes. We are looking good so far. Of course he is still as happy as can be,” Patenaude said.