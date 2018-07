Kendra Baker photos

Rising fifth and sixth graders make different kinds of slime, with the help of Children’s Library manager Andrea Szabo, during Wilton Library’s Slime Time workshop on Monday, July 9. The workshop was one of the library’s Summer STEAM activities focused in science, technology, engineering, art and math this summer. The next workshop, Chemistry Craze, will take place July 23. Registration is required. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org.