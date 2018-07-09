Obituary: Jeffrey Alois Forger of Bethel

Jeffrey Alois Forger of Bethel, CT, beloved husband of Patricia Kurtz Forger, died peacefully and surrounded by family on July 6, 2018 at Danbury Hospital.

Jeffrey was born in Norwalk, CT on April 7, 1956, the youngest son of Robert Durkin Forger and Eleanor Goddard Forger and grew up in Westport and Wilton, Connecticut.

He graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Landscape Architecture and also attended West Virginia University. He had started his own landscaping business but realized that an air conditioned office was a bit more appealing. So he was employed by the Society of Plastics Engineers for 22 years where he held several positions including Conference Director and Managing Partner of Member Services. He then started a new career as an insurance agent and financial planner with New York Life and other companies before his long deserved retirement. Most of all he was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his brother, Gary, and sister-in-law Felicia, his favorite niece, Lauren, and her husband, Jay Carreiro, all of Massachusetts. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Many thanks to the nurses, nursing assistants and patient care technicians at Danbury Hospital for their wonderful care and kindness.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at St. Mary Church, Bethel, CT. Burial followed in Quaker Hill Cemetery, Pawling, NY.

The family received friends at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT on Monday, July 9, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Jeffrey — from the moment we met, we knew we were destined to be together. I will always love you. Give Mom and Dad a huge hug and kiss from me. All my love..until we meet again.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to United Way of Western Connecticut, 301 Main St., Suite 2-5, Danbury, CT 06810 or St. Mary Church, 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, CT 06801.

For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.