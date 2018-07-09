Wilton real estate sales — June 29-July 5, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 29 through July 5, 2018.

211 New Canaan Road: Richard and Jean Hoyt, to Yi Ren and Yun Jiang, $490,000.

95 Glen Hill Road: David and Ashley Krauss, to Cheryl R. Hallinan, $960,500.

14 Cardinal Lane: Gary Constance, to Raymond and Ashlee Anderson, $710,000.

9 Wilton Crest: Michael and Deanna Fine, to Edwin and Kenia Hernandez, $405,000.

47 East Meadow Road: Stonyhurst 6 LLC, to Avalon and Edward Fennessey, $725,000.

15 Fullin Lane: PSC Development LLC, to Sebastian and Marisa L. Sergi, $245,000.

76 Belden Hill Road: Nevzat Murtishi, to Jessica and Nicholas Mainiero, $679,250.