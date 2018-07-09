Wilton real estate sales — June 29-July 5, 2018

95 Glen Hill Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 29  through July 5, 2018.

211 New Canaan Road: Richard and Jean Hoyt, to Yi Ren and Yun Jiang, $490,000.

95 Glen Hill Road: David and Ashley Krauss, to Cheryl R. Hallinan, $960,500.

14 Cardinal Lane: Gary Constance, to Raymond and Ashlee Anderson, $710,000.

9 Wilton Crest: Michael and Deanna Fine, to Edwin and Kenia Hernandez, $405,000.

47 East Meadow Road: Stonyhurst 6 LLC, to Avalon and Edward Fennessey, $725,000.

15 Fullin Lane: PSC Development LLC, to Sebastian and Marisa L. Sergi, $245,000.

76 Belden Hill Road: Nevzat Murtishi, to Jessica and Nicholas Mainiero, $679,250.

