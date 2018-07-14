Highland recognized for leadership, community service

Wilton High School senior Jessica Highland was awarded the Wilton Woman’s Club’s Elizabeth Sternad Scholarship for outstanding leadership and dedication to community service during Wilton High School’s Academic Awards Ceremony on May 31.

The scholarship is named for Wilton Woman’s Club founder Elizabeth Sternad, who started the club with friends in 1966 to serve people and groups in the community, give back through philanthropy, educate, and strengthen bonds between women.



“I’ve tried my hardest to accomplish a feat similar to Betty Stenard, though at the level of my high school,” Jessica said.

“By leading service-oriented clubs and initiatives at Wilton High School and in the community, I’ve attempted to unite community service-oriented youth with the goal of bettering our town.”

Jessica is president of Wilton High School’s Best Buddies, a member of the National Honor Society, and a recipient of the Wellesley College Book Award.

Her volunteer activities have included teaching marine life conservation to children at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk as a gallery ambassador, volunteering at the Tails of Courage animal shelter in Danbury, coaching middle school girls basketball, and tutoring an eighth-grader in science and math.

Information: wiltonwomansclub.org