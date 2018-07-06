Democrats fall in Frivolity Bowl, but see lots of progress

Even with the addition of a couple of out-of-town sluggers, the Wilton Democrats could not hold back the GOP in the annual July Fourth Frivolity Bowl softball game on Wednesday. But they came closer.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-4th) and 26th district state senate candidate Will Haskell of Westport played for the local Dems, but the GOP won again, 19-7, though it was a far cry from last year’s very one-sided, 21-1 affair.

Selectwoman Deb McFadden, Probate Judge candidate Doug Stern and candidate for state representative in the 143rd district Stephanie Thomas added moral support, as did Wilton’s Ross Tartell, candidate for representative in the 125th district. State Sen. Toni Boucher and state Reps. Gail Lavielle and Tom O’Dea also weathered wiltering temperatures to cheer their winning side.

“It was a day of great spirit and camaraderie demonstrating that the two parties can work together and compete together for the betterment of Wilton,” said Deputy Wilton Democratic Town Committee Chair Victoria Rossi.

Himes, up for reelection in November, played two innings at catcher. Haskell, the 21-year-old Westporter running against Boucher, also saw action in the 52nd playing of the Independence Day event. But in the end the metal bucket trophy remained with the red-clad, Republican side.

Democrats manager Eric Fanwick focused on the positive.

“We’ve been working hard on the important upcoming midterm elections and perhaps it showed in our softball,” he said. “But I see lots of improvement, and caution my GOP colleagues about getting too confident. Wait till next year!”