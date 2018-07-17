Camp Invention returns July 30

Camp Invention, a week-long day camp designed to foster innovation and creativity in students entering first through sixth grade, returns to Wilton High School the week of July 30.

Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office that challenges children in kindergarten through sixth grade to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation.

Camp Invention features a new theme each year. This year’s theme, “Fast Forward,” featuring several video challenges that encourage children to be confident in their ideas and explore their ability to innovate. These hands-on modules include:

Optibot: Campers build their own self-driving robot that senses changes in light.

Robotic Pet Vet: Campers nurse robotic puppies back to health and design and build dog parks.

Mod My Mini Mansion: Campers design their own futuristic smart home filled with gadgets, LEDs, technology and innovations.

Stick To It: Campers invent, make and craft solutions to real-world challenges, inventing something new every day as they explore what it is like to be a physicist, engineer and entrepreneur.

Wilton’s five-day camp will run from 9 to 3 each day through Aug. 3. There is a $350 fee.

Information: campinvention.org.