American Legion: Wilton Post 86 Senior squad wins two of three

The Wilton Post 86 American League Senior team won two of three games last week to remain in second place in the Zone 4 standings.

Wilton improved its record to 13-6, with five regular-season games left.

Last Wednesday, Andrew Weinbrum continued his amazing stretch of pitching in Post 86’s 2-1 win at Ridgefield.

Weinbrum, a rising senior at Weston High School, improved his season record to 5-0 with his fifth complete-game effort.

He has allowed no earned runs over 36 and one-third innings of work this summer, with four shutouts — including a no-hitter. He also has one save. Weinbrum has allowed only 17 hits over his 36-plus innings, with 34 strikeouts.

On June 27, Ridgefield plated an unearned run in the bottom of the first to go up 1-0. Wilton answered with two in the top of the fourth, powered by back-to-back RBI doubles by Scott Lyons and Chris Tienken.

Ridgefield threatened in the bottom of the fourth after lead-off singles put the tying run in scoring position, but Weinbrum retired the next three batters to end the threat.

After that, he retired nine of the final 10 batters.

For the game, Weinbrum gave up one run (unearned) on six hits and two walks, with six strikeouts.

Lyon led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Also getting hits were Tienken (double, RBI), Jack DiNanno (single, run) and Collin Kahal (single). Will Holmquist had a walk.

On Saturday, Post 86 lost a tough 3-2 decision to Ridgefield in Wilton.

Ridgefield scored all three of its runs in the top of the third.

Brendan Skewis (4-1) took the loss, going seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Weinbrum led the hitting, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Also getting hits were Jack Forgione (single), Kahal (single, run), DiNanno (single, walk) and Tienken (single).

On June 26, Post 86 rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off 4-3 win over Bridgeport at home.

Bridgeport’s Angel Irby took a perfect game into the bottom of the sixth, when Skewis led off with a triple and scored on a passed ball. Forgione singled and pinch runner Max English came home on Kahal’s RBI double.

Down 3-2 going into its final at-bat, Wilton tied the game as Dom Romeo reached on an error, Tienken singled and Skewis singled to plate pinch runner Otto Stenzler.

After a walk to Ben Olson loaded the bases, Tienken scored the winning run on a passed ball.

Tienken got the win in relief, pitching the final one and one third innings and allowing a run on two hits and one walk.

Ryan Gabriele pitched the first five and two-third innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks.

Skewis was 2-for-3 with a triple, run scored and RBI. Also getting hits were Forgione (single), Kahal (double, RBI) and Tienken (single, run).