Gil Heggland, a 23-year-old Danbury man, was charged with violation of a protective order in Wilton on June 29. The victim was not a Wilton resident, police said, but Heggland committed the violation in town.

Heggland was held in lieu of a $5,000 bond and appeared in court July 2.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three domestic incidents between June 26 and July 3.