Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is sponsoring an eight-week support group for caregivers this summer, beginning Tuesday, July 10.

The Caregivers’ Support Group will meet every Tuesday afternoon, from 1 to 2:30, through Aug. 28, in Suite 114 of the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue on the Wilton-Norwalk townline.

The support group is free of charge and open to the public. To pre-register, call 203-834-6341, ext. 316.

Information: visitingnurse.net