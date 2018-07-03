Town workers try to keep cool

In the throes of a heat wave that prompted police to open public cooling centers, town workers rolled out some special strategies this week to keep cool and avoid sun stroke.

The two cooling centers recommended by police are the Wilton Library during business hours, and Room 30 in the Comstock Community Center.

As for the workers, Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce told The Bulletin July 3 that they are doing their best to stay hydrated, keeping an eye on each other, and making sure to take their breaks in an air-conditioned space.

Police officers have the advantage of working from air-conditioned vehicles, said Wilton Police Capt. Robert Cipolla. “Nonetheless,” he said, “our jobs are not conducted completely from the confines of a patrol vehicle, so hydration is key.”

The Public Works Department was not available to comment.