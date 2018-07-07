Support for those who have lost a spouse

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer two, eight-week bereavement support groups to help individuals cope with loss following the death of a spouse.

One support group will meet Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 until 3 beginning July 11 and continuing through Aug. 29. The second will meet Thursday evenings from 6 until 7:30 beginning July 12 and continuing through Aug. 30.

The groups will meet at the agency’s offices Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk/ Wilton town line.

The support groups are free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. Call 203-762-8958, ext. 255.