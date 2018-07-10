Hospice volunteers sought

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is seeking caring and sensitive individuals from Wilton to serve as hospice volunteers. Those who are interested may participate in a five-session training course from 10 to 1, Monday, July 9, through Friday, July 13.

Training will be held at the agency’s offices in Suite 114 at the Health & Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk /Wilton town line.

Hospice volunteers visit terminally ill patients and their families and provide emotional support, respite care and companionship. In training, hospice volunteers develop the skills they will need to work with patients and families and are provided with ongoing support and supervision.

For more information, or to register, call Laurie Petrasanta, volunteer coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, at 203-834-6341, ext. 316.