Students present Once Upon A Mattress

The Wilton Children’s Theater Summer Stage program will present Once Upon A Mattress on Thursday, July 12, and Friday, July 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Clune Center at Wilton High School on Danbury Road.

An off-beat re-telling of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Princess and the Pea, the production focuses on a royal family whose matriarch, Queen Aggravain, has ruled that no one in the kingdom may marry her son, Prince Dauntless. Thus, she foils every marital candidate the prince entertains.

The Summer Stage program is a three-week musical theater workshop for Wilton students entering seventh through 10th grade. Students are directed by a seasoned professional and supported by local emerging professionals who lead them through the process of theater production.

The Summer Stage cast explores the process of putting on a show, from beginning to end. This production is directed by Mary Jo Duffy, a Broadway and regional theater veteran who is one of the founders of Wilton’s Wiremill Academy, a theater and performing arts school in Georgetown.

Tickets are $12 general admission, cash or check, available at the door before the shows on July 12 and 13.