Resident raises concerns about dynamite at Wilton Heights hearing

Neighbor Anthony Boccanfuso raised concerns about dynamite in a sparsely attended June 28 public hearing of the Inland Wetlands Commission over a proposal to build a two-building, residential-retail development at the Crossways property at the intersection of Routes 7 and 33.
The applicant, Wilton Heights LLC, is seeking wetlands approved to tear down five existing buildings and replace them with two buildings that will consist of retail space and residential units within a wetland.
It is the same project that is before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a change of zone at 3, 7, and 11 Whitewood Lane from residential (R-1A) to Wilton Center (WC) District. The applicant also asked for text amendments pertaining to area and bulk requirements for the Wilton Center District. The P&Z hearing will continue July 9.
Attorney Casey Healy, representing the developer, and consultants for the project characterized it as an attractive blend of retail and apartments that will feature underground parking, which is less of a threat to the wetlands, and rain gardens, which is good for stormwater runoff and its effect on the wetlands.
However, Boccanfuso said that to build underground parking on bedrock, they will have to do a lot of blasting.
“They’re going to blow that place up day and night to get that underground parking,” Boccanfuso said. “What will all that dynamiting through bedrock do to all the neighbors? We’ll be dancing to the rhythm of the dynamite,” he said.
He was also concerned about the old-growth trees that will be cut down to build the project, saying it would take 50 years to replace them.
His wife also spoke against the project.
“I’m against it, based on wetland issues,” said Alexis Boccanfuso. “There are a myriad of animals and plants in that wetlands.”
An engineer for the developer responded to those concerns by saying that all dynamite work would be done under the supervision of the local authorities, such as the fire marshal.
There was support for the project, too. Resident Jeff Katlan, who on June 25 presented a petition with 75 signatures supporting the project to the Planning and Zoning Commission, on June 28 presented 85 signatures in support of the project to the Inland Wetlands Commission “I know the work of this developer and his quality, and I want to move this forward,” he said.
The wetlands hearing will continue July 12.
Wilton Heights LLC, is a partnership of individuals from Fairfield County, that filed plans May 9 with the planning and zoning department for 74 residential units and 15 retail units on the 7.4-acre site. With a downtown-type design, two buildings would house apartments above retail within 1,000 feet of the Wilton train station.
Paxton Kinol, a spokesperson for Wilton Heights LLC, has said he expects that the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments, to be built as rental units, would appeal to both millennials and empty nesters based on what he has seen happening in Norwalk.
3 thoughts on “Resident raises concerns about dynamite at Wilton Heights hearing”
We moved from Norwalk to Wilton because it was Wilton, not Norwalk. Mr. Kaplan a real estate developer has 75 signatures. Has there been any non related party documents associated with this (Wilton Heights LLC)? Wilton is in a frenzied period for proposed development rather than match the bucolic beauty of this town with zero based budgeting of both the School System and Town. The politicians are pro development rather than caring for the needs of it’s residents. We were put in this way by fiscal mismanagement beginning with Miller Driscoll and it continues unabated. You have a hard problem selling your house now?….just wait until this dilute the market even more.
There is a lot to be concerned about this development. (1) It will require destroying two of the town’s survey marked historical structures at that location. What is the Wilton HDHC doing to prevent the irreversible loss of what makes Wilton special? It appears as if the answer is NOTHING. (2) This proposed plan is very large, basically OUT OF SCALE to what could even be considered reasonable and it will change what that corner looks like as far as the eye can see. The amount of rental, at-market units (74), doesn’t really solve any problem Wilton has. And the retail shops will be large-brand homogeneous over-sprawl strip plaza types typical of Norwalk that will compete directly with the quant personal shopping in town-center. (3) Traffic is going to be a major headache at an already problematic stop light of which the left turning lane is already backing up and causing delay and safety issues. (4) The people who have been showing up in support are mostly those that directly benefit from the development. Those who have been advocating caution are largely concerned about the town’s merchants and residents.
I agree that this is too large and will turn the area into a big ugly eyesore.
Large underground parking? Big chain pharmacy with a drive thru? How many dirty smelly garbage dumpsters to accommodate the stores and apartments? How much pollution runoff into wetlands and Norwalk River? Wrong place for a project of this scope.
Please don’t make a mistake that can’t be undone once it’s built.