Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Eileen Ivers, July 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Irish fiddle. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Otis and The Hurricanes, July 8, 5:30 p.m., Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Tickets $15 members, $20 non-members. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Las Cafeteras, July 10, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Stratford Community Concert Band, July 10, 7 p.m., Paradise Green Gazebo, 121 Huntington Rd., Stratford. Free.

Poor Man’s Whiskey, July 11, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: farifieldtheatre.org.

The Conn Artists, July 12, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Birds of Chicago, July 12, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Chris Smither, July 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, July 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gil Parris, July 14, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20-$35. Info: BijouTheatreCT.net.

Cameron Chase, July 16, 7 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Free. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Global Arts Live, July 17, 10 a.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Experience the colors, sounds and excitement of traditional art forms from around the world. Highlighting music from Native American, Early American and Japanese culture. Members of the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers will sing, dance and play hand held drums. In Colonial dress, Linda Russell will sing and play the hammer dulcimer and the mountain dulcimer. Members of Taikoza will also play large taiko drums, bamboo flutes and the koto — a 13-string instrument that sits on the floor. Tickets $8. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Revelers, July 17, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Old Crow Medicine Show, July 17, 8 p.m., College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven. Tickets $35-$40. Info: collegestreetmusichall.com

Little Feat, July 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Billy & the Showmen, July 19, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Molly Tuttle Band, July 19, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Bluegrass. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Ronnie Milsap, July 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Soul Rebels, July 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dickey Betts Band, July 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will perform at the BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Summer Gala. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Magpie Salute, July 21, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Don McLean, July 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening With Cracker, July 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, July 22, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Adam Ant, July 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125-$225. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dustbowl Revival, July 24, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

ZZ Ward, July 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Bacon Brothers, July 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, July 25, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $77.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Hunts, July 25, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steve Kazlauskas, July 26, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown, July 26, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Femi Kuti, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Barefoot Truth, July 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Montgomery Gentry, July 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50-$77.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blackmore’s Night, July 28, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $52.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Castlecomer, July 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jamie McLean Band, July 31, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Steel Wheels, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. String band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $44. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Patty Smyth & Scandal, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Radio Free Honduras, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Latin. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jeff Daniels and The Ben Daniels Band, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Myles, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Beach Boys, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Della Mae, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Postmodern Jukebox, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $77-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eli Young Band, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $32-$52. Info: palacestamford.org.

Quiet Giant, Aug. 18, 9 p.m., Icons Sports Bar & Grill, 80 Route 39, New Fairfield. Free. Info: quietgiant.bandcamp.com.

Janiva Magness, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Ramy Essam, Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Los Texmaniacs, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Conjunto band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Zydeco. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Brandon Lay, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Shovels & Rope, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.