The Wilton Chamber of Commerce has given two new picnic tables to the Wilton Historical Society, hosts of the weekly farmers market. Pete Campbell, owner of Horseshoe Farm and season vendor in the market, offered to build the tables, said Debra Hanson, executive director of the Chamber. He donated his time and expertise and built them with materials donated by Rings End Lumber and some support from the Chamber. He joins Allison Sanders, left, and Kim Mellin, co-directors of the Wilton Historical Society, in trying them out. – Contributed photo