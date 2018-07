Real Estate Sales: June 22-28, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 22 through June 28, 2018.

20 Fawn Ridge Lane, William and Claire Marabella, to Mohan Sherla, $427,000.

30 Wolfpit Lane, David Misita and Alyssa Newman, to Amit and Monica Vohra, $1,120,000.

224 Mountain Road, Robert and Cindy Cherico, to William W. IV and Dina Olmstead, $570,000.

57 Belden Hill Road, Charles and Nancy Ciaccio, to Colin and Erika Vick, $900,000.

320 Belden Hill Road, Brian Hampton, to Randal Nowicki and Margaret Lippman, $425,000.

7 Fawn Ridge Lane, Gregory A. Bartlett and Christine Lanni, to Manish Sarika and Monika Mittal, , $374,400.

26 Pipers Hill Road, Maurice and Julie Fingeretto Golnaz Faraji and Babak Faragji, $875,000.

35 Lambert Common, Roseann Desimone Trust and Louis S. Maltese Trust, to Lori A. Bufano, $514,000.

47 Briardale Place, Jeffrey Mintz and Lori Bufano, to Brian and Lyndsey Kurtz, $1,008,000.