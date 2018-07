The Conn Artists, a Fairfield County-based a cappella group, performs July 9 for Wilton Library’s free Summer Music & More Concert Series from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The group’s diverse repertoire ranges from from Duke Ellington to madrigals to a folk-ballad arrangement of the 70s hit Billy Don’t Be a Hero and more. The concert takes place in the Brubeck Room and adjacent courtyard, rain or shine.