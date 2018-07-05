Senior Center News

Renters rebate

Elderly renters and totally disabled renters have until Oct. 1 to file for the state of Connecticut annual renters rebate program. Under this program, they may be eligible for a rebate of up to $900.

Elderly applicants must have been 65 years of age by Dec. 31, 2017; have rented in Connecticut for at least one year, and have income for 2017 of less than $35,300 if single and $43,000 if filing married. There is no age requirement for totally disabled renters; however, all remaining requirements are the same as for elderly renters.

Eligible renters should come to the assessor’s office in Wilton Town Hall between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Renters must bring proof of income, including their Federal 1040 Tax return, Social Security 1099 statement, rent receipts and utility bills for the year ending Dec. 31, 2017. Totally disabled renters must also bring proof of disability.

Questions can be be directed to Michelle in the assessor’s office at 203-563-0122.

Chair yoga

Adriana Caravakis will instruct a free, mindful session of chair yoga, sponsored by Visiting Angels Senior Homecare, on July 13 and Aug. 20, from 11:15 to noon. The class will focus on proper breathing and muscle stretching.

Coming events

Friday, July 6, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis.

Monday, July 9, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, July 10, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 1:30, Chinese Mah Jongg; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, July 11, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Framer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, July 12, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at the Wilton Y; 12:45, Bingo.