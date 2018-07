School may have just ended for summer vacation but Wilton Congregational Church has already begun planning for September, as this bus in Pilgrim Hall illustrates. Through its members, the church provides 30 backpacks to Wilton Social Services, which then gives them to students in need. Members may also pick a tag from the tree to purchase gift cards ranging from $25 to $100 — also delivered to Social Services — that will be used for school supplies. — Jeannette Ross photo