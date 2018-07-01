Residents protest Trump immigration policy

Contributed photos

About 40 people from Wilton and nearby towns like Ridgefield and Bethel gathered in Wilton Center the morning of Saturday, June 30, to protest President Donald Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy, which has included the separation of migrant children from their parents at the United States-Mexico border.

The local demonstration, organized by resident Rea David Tully, was one of hundreds that took place nationwide that day. The main event outside the White House in Washington, D.C. — known as the Families Belong Together Rally — drew an estimated 30,000 people, according to organizers.

Wilton protest participants — ranging in age from four to those in their 80s — met in front of Wilton Library around 10:30 a.m. and rallied in Wilton Center for about an hour, according to Tully’s husband, Judd.

“A few of the signs said ‘honk if you support us’ and quite a few passing cars did,” he said. “We saw a lot of thumbs up signs and smiling faces from the passing cars. That said, a few disagreed and gave other signage.”