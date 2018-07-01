Contributed photos
About 40 people from Wilton and nearby towns like Ridgefield and Bethel gathered in Wilton Center the morning of Saturday, June 30, to protest President Donald Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy, which has included the separation of migrant children from their parents at the United States-Mexico border.
The local demonstration, organized by resident Rea David Tully, was one of hundreds that took place nationwide that day. The main event outside the White House in Washington, D.C. — known as the Families Belong Together Rally — drew an estimated 30,000 people, according to organizers.
Wilton protest participants — ranging in age from four to those in their 80s — met in front of Wilton Library around 10:30 a.m. and rallied in Wilton Center for about an hour, according to Tully’s husband, Judd.
“A few of the signs said ‘honk if you support us’ and quite a few passing cars did,” he said. “We saw a lot of thumbs up signs and smiling faces from the passing cars. That said, a few disagreed and gave other signage.”
1 thought on “Residents protest Trump immigration policy”
Great, now the majority of the town’s children riding in cars read that 99% of Wilton’s homes are full of hate (thanks a lot, “Hate Has No Home Here” yard signs placed in front of the 1%) and if that doesn’t scare kids enough now these adults’ signs that the Federal the government might separate them from their families. By the way, people’s faces project smiles 100% of the time when following laughter and that ,we’ll presume, is the unsubstantiated slur signage Ms Judd Tully claims…or isn’t marching enough…you have to make up that Wilton people are giving the finger from their car windows? You have no social compass and town leadership best get their act together soon or this town is done for good with such fabrications running wild. (Bulletin: how about you don’t print as facts such quotes by people that you didn’t yourself observe? That’s being a reporter.)
People can and do seek asylum at well known border locations. It’s the avoiding of them while crossing which is illegal. Maybe the addresses of open border advocates need to be handed out to the homeless and illegals in the cities of Fairfield County. Why Not? Hosting a gathering in town and holding signs is easy; taking in the homeless as non-rent-paying tenants, feeding, and doctoring them on your household budget – well, we’re not seeing those stories are we?