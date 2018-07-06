Twenty-one graduate from Our Lady of Fatima

This year’s Our Lady of Fatima School graduates with Principal Stanley Steele, top left in back; Rev. Reginald Norman, far right in middle row; and eighth grade homeroom teacher and middle school math specialist Geri Galasso, far left in front row. — Contributed photo
This year’s Our Lady of Fatima School graduates with Principal Stanley Steele, top left in back; Rev. Reginald Norman, far right in middle row; and eighth grade homeroom teacher and middle school math specialist Geri Galasso, far left in front row. — Contributed photo

The following 21 eighth graders — hailing from Wilton, Fairfield, Norwalk, Westport and Weston — graduated from Our Lady of Fatima School in Wilton the evening of Friday, June 15:

  • Madison Suzanne Bartek.
  • Clare Olivia Beggan.
  • Elizabeth Ashley Beggan.
  • Anthony Peter Bonaddio.
  • Jenna Brooke Bonafide.
  • Christina Renée Carford.
  • Ryan J. Carroll.
  • Demetra Maria Christakos.
  • Rebecca Elizabeth Crocitto.
  • Anais Lu DeJesus.
  • Ellen Siobhan Feeney.
  • Alexandra Fordsman.
  • Katherine Emma Hanavan.
  • Emma Londoner.
  • Griffin James McMahon.
  • Charles Paul Meyer.
  • Ashley Sophia Moayedi.
  • Elizabeth Ashley Scott.
  • Victoria Caitlin Vizza.
  • Olivia Wendorff.
  • Anna Maria Zahrah.

The school’s commencement ceremony included a mass offered by the Rev. Reginald Norman, followed by a reception. Featured speakers were Our Lady of Fatima “graduating” parent Dr. George Zahrah and Principal Stanley Steele.

Awards and scholarships were also presented to the following students:

  • Eugene Rooney Award: Ellen Siobhan Feeney.
  • Home School Association Awards: Anna Maria Zahrah and Griffin James McMahon.
  • Performing Arts Awards: Clare Olivia Beggan and Elizabeth Ashley Beggan.
  • Phillip Lauria Jr. Memorial Award: Ryan J. Carroll.

Our Lady of Fatima School is a Roman Catholic co-educational school at 225 Danbury Road. Information: 203-762-8100 or visit olfcatholic.org.

Leave a Comment

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This