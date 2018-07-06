Twenty-one graduate from Our Lady of Fatima

The following 21 eighth graders — hailing from Wilton, Fairfield, Norwalk, Westport and Weston — graduated from Our Lady of Fatima School in Wilton the evening of Friday, June 15:

Madison Suzanne Bartek.

Clare Olivia Beggan.

Elizabeth Ashley Beggan.

Anthony Peter Bonaddio.

Jenna Brooke Bonafide.

Christina Renée Carford.

Ryan J. Carroll.

Demetra Maria Christakos.

Rebecca Elizabeth Crocitto.

Anais Lu DeJesus.

Ellen Siobhan Feeney.

Alexandra Fordsman.

Katherine Emma Hanavan.

Emma Londoner.

Griffin James McMahon.

Charles Paul Meyer.

Ashley Sophia Moayedi.

Elizabeth Ashley Scott.

Victoria Caitlin Vizza.

Olivia Wendorff.

Anna Maria Zahrah.

The school’s commencement ceremony included a mass offered by the Rev. Reginald Norman, followed by a reception. Featured speakers were Our Lady of Fatima “graduating” parent Dr. George Zahrah and Principal Stanley Steele.

Awards and scholarships were also presented to the following students:

Eugene Rooney Award: Ellen Siobhan Feeney.

Home School Association Awards: Anna Maria Zahrah and Griffin James McMahon.

Performing Arts Awards: Clare Olivia Beggan and Elizabeth Ashley Beggan.

Phillip Lauria Jr. Memorial Award: Ryan J. Carroll.

Our Lady of Fatima School is a Roman Catholic co-educational school at 225 Danbury Road. Information: 203-762-8100 or visit olfcatholic.org.