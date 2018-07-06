Twenty-one graduate from Our Lady of Fatima

The following 21 eighth graders — hailing from Wilton, Fairfield, Norwalk, Westport and Weston — graduated from Our Lady of Fatima School in Wilton the evening of Friday, June 15:
- Madison Suzanne Bartek.
- Clare Olivia Beggan.
- Elizabeth Ashley Beggan.
- Anthony Peter Bonaddio.
- Jenna Brooke Bonafide.
- Christina Renée Carford.
- Ryan J. Carroll.
- Demetra Maria Christakos.
- Rebecca Elizabeth Crocitto.
- Anais Lu DeJesus.
- Ellen Siobhan Feeney.
- Alexandra Fordsman.
- Katherine Emma Hanavan.
- Emma Londoner.
- Griffin James McMahon.
- Charles Paul Meyer.
- Ashley Sophia Moayedi.
- Elizabeth Ashley Scott.
- Victoria Caitlin Vizza.
- Olivia Wendorff.
- Anna Maria Zahrah.
The school’s commencement ceremony included a mass offered by the Rev. Reginald Norman, followed by a reception. Featured speakers were Our Lady of Fatima “graduating” parent Dr. George Zahrah and Principal Stanley Steele.
Awards and scholarships were also presented to the following students:
- Eugene Rooney Award: Ellen Siobhan Feeney.
- Home School Association Awards: Anna Maria Zahrah and Griffin James McMahon.
- Performing Arts Awards: Clare Olivia Beggan and Elizabeth Ashley Beggan.
- Phillip Lauria Jr. Memorial Award: Ryan J. Carroll.
Our Lady of Fatima School is a Roman Catholic co-educational school at 225 Danbury Road. Information: 203-762-8100 or visit olfcatholic.org.