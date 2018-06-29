Police urge residents to use cooling stations

In response to the oppressive heat and humidity forecast for the region, the Wilton Police Department announced the United Way 2-1-1 system for locating cooling centers has been activated.

If anyone is in need of a cooling center over the weekend, they should dial 2-1-1 and a representative from the United Way will provide information on the nearest cooling center. Alternatively, the Wilton Library has posted hours of operation of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and may be the closest option for a cooling center. The library is also closed on Wednesday, July 4.