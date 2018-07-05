Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Weir Farm Guided Walk, Sunday, July 8, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Explore the meadows, forest and pond that have inspired artists for more than a century with park ranger Amanda Lord. Refreshments and time to socialize follow the walk. Register: [email protected]

Caregiver Support Group, Monday, July 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Presented by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Continues on Monday evenings through Aug. 27. Free, registration required: 203-762-8958, ext. 316.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, July 10, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, July 10, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, July 10, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at [email protected] Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Bereavement Support Group, Wednesday, July 11, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. For those who have lost a spouse. Presented by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Continues on Wednesdays through Aug. 29. Free, registration required: 203-762-8958, ext. 316.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, July 11, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, July 12, Wilton Library. Lilo and Stitch will be shown 10:15-11:45; A Wrinkle in Time from 2 to 3:45. Free, no registration.

Summer Poetry, Thursday, July 12, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. The work of Irish poet Seamus Heaney will be explored. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert, Thursday, July 12, 5-6:30, Wilton Library. The a cappella group The Conn Artists bring a diverse repertoire that ranges from Duke Ellington to madrigals to folk. Free, refreshments. No registration. Sponsored by the Village Market.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, July 13, 6-7:30 p.m. The 74th Annual Wilton Artists’ Summer Show returns for two months. Sponsor: The Wilton Bulletin.

Business Seminar, Tuesday, July 17, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to use Facebook for marketing. Speaker is Gregg Ruais, founder of Plan2Profit Marketing. Free, registration required: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, July 18, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, July 19, Wilton Library. Treasure Planet will be shown for children from 10:15 to 11:45, with Early Man from 2 to 3:30. Free, no registration.

Walk for Seniors, Thursday, July 19, 10 a.m. Meet at the commuter lot, north of Orem’s. Walkers will carpool to Cranbury Park in Norwalk, where organizer, Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. All levels welcomed. Free. Participants may pack a picnic lunch to enjoy afterwards. Information: 203-762-2600.

Summer Poetry, Thursday, July 19, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. The work of Irish poet Seamus Heaney will be explored. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert, Thursday, July 19, 5-6:30, Wilton Library. Billy & the Showmen perform their 60s/70s R&B. Free, refreshments. No registration. Sponsored by the Village Market.

Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale, Saturday, July 21, 10-4, Wilton Center. Shopping, dining, entertainment, vendors, kids’ activities. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Information: 203-762-0567.

Summer Sidewalk Book Sale, Saturday, July 21, 10-4, Wilton Library. The library’s annual sale of gently used books for beach and vacation reading along with CDs, DVDs, and more.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, July 21, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, July 24, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, July 25, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Poetry, Thursday, July 26, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. The work of Irish poet Seamus Heaney will be explored. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, July 26, 11:30. All ladies are invited to join the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton for lunch at a local restaurant. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Summer Music & More Concert, Thursday, July 26, 5-6:30, Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas returns for the sixth year with his American Songbook/Rat Pack compilation, Echoes of Sinatra. Free, refreshments. No registration. Sponsored by the Village Market.

Woodcock Volunteer Committee Meeting, Thursday, July 26, 7 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Have a glass of wine by the fire and help plan one of Woodcock’s largest fund-raisers of the year: Under the Harvest Moon on Friday, Sept. 21. No registration required.

Family S’mores and More, Sunday, July 29, 6:30-8 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. After-dinner s’mores, playground, fitness trail and nature center with 30 resident reptiles will all be open. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Poetry, Thursday, Aug. 2, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. The work of Irish poet Seamus Heaney will be explored. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Chorus Concert, Thursday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Annual concert features Randall Thompson’s Frostiana and other settings of American poetry. Information: musiconthehillct.org.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lake Lunch at Hopkins Inn, Thursday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. Join Stay at Home in Wilton for a day trip to Hopkins Inn, visit the winery and dine on the patio overlooking Lake Waramaug. Return trip includes a scenic drive around the lake and shopping in New Preston. Meet at 10 a.m. at the commuter lot north of Orem’s to carpool. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Walk for Seniors, Thursday, Aug. 16. Meet at the commuter lot at 10 a.m., north of Orem’s. Walkers will carpool to Sherwood Island where organizer, Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. All levels welcomed. Free. Afterwards the group will carpool to Sherwood Diner for lunch. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

Morning Hike and Breakfast Bite, Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:30-10, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Easy 45-minute hike followed by coffee and breakfast treats in the pavilion. All ages. Space limited; registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, Aug. 23, 11:30. All ladies are invited to join the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton for lunch at a local restaurant. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.