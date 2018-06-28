Travel soccer: Wilton GU13 Blue wins division title

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in recent travel soccer action:

Girls travel

13-UNDER

Wilton Blue 3, Monroe 1

The Wilton girls U13 Blue team wrapped up the season with a win against undefeated Monroe in the 90-plus degree, late-spring heat on June 17. With this win, Wilton earned first place in its division.

Goalkeeper Reagan VonLoeser had a strong back line in Mia Lasher, Amanda Prather and Elizabeth Lamond to sweep those balls away and had several key saves. In the first half, Lamond scored on a penalty kick.

Midfielders Ella Savage, Anya Iyer, Caitlin Allen, Georgia Russnok and Erin McGovern set up the front line with numerous excellent passes. Russnok scored the second goal and the momentum continued to build for Wilton.

Forwards Larsen Burke, Isabel DiNanno and Gabrielle Mazzella fought against a tough Monroe defense. DiNanno rounded out the scoring with the third goal of the game in the second half.

Unable to attend this match but key players throughout the season include Whitney Hess, Caitlin Ongley, Grace Duvall and Natalie Cronin. Coach Jorge Arbaleaz coached this team to victory and Shana Russnok was the team manager.