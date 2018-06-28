Obituary: Joseph Napoleon, 92, of Wilton

Joseph Napoleon, 92, of Wilton, husband of the late Sara Kouri Napoleon, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Wilton Meadows in Wilton, CT.

Born March 30, 1926 in Norwalk, he was the son of the late Joseph Napoleon and Theresa Bartek Napoleon.

Mr. Napoleon served in the Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1946. He then worked as a builder and remodeler for over 50 years. He was a member of the Rex Yacht Club and enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling to Florida.

Mr. Napoleon is survived by his son Robert J. Napoleon, of Georgetown, CT and by his daughter Marcia Hobar and her husband James of Sandy Hook, CT. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Jamie and Nicki Hobar.

In addition to his wife Sara, Mr. Napoleon was predeceased by his brother Edward.

A graveside service be held Friday, July 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Calvin Reform Church, 19 Lexington Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com to leave condolences.