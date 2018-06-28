Wilton softball fields three district teams, will host section tourney for first time

Coming off one historic season, Wilton’s girls softball program is hoping to reach more milestones this summer.

For starters, Wilton will field three district tournament teams for the first time, said John Morello, vice president of softball for Wilton Little League. They are the 12U and 10U teams, which are playing in the District 1 tournaments this week and next, and for first time an 11U team, which will begin play in the state tournament next week.

In addition, Wilton will host a sectional tournament for the first time next week, with the 12U Section 1 tournament at Middlebrook School on July 5-8.

The sectional tourney will feature the champions from District 1, District 2 (Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford, Trumbull and Westport) and District 4 (New Haven, Branford, Hamden).

Wilton is coming off a great 2017 summer that saw both the 12U and 10U teams, sponsored by Wilton Baseball and Softball Association, win the county “B” championship tournaments, and the 9-U team finished 3-1 in its tournament.

12U team

The 12U softball all-stars opened the district tourney on Wednesday with a 6-1 loss at Darien. They host Darien tonight at 5:45 at Middlebrook School, with a third game on Saturday at noon, also at Middlebrook.

The 12U team returns seven players from last year’s district team that fell just short of making the finals — Ally van Heyst, Avery Samai, Katherine Costanzo, Ella Christ, Riya Shah,Avery Schestag and Amelia Fleming. Lauren Davis, who played on the summer travel team last year, is also back.

Newcomers are Sadie Klyver, Marin Burke and Anna Joy.

The team has two players from Redding-Easton in Dana Pettersen and Kelcie Petrone.

Dirk Van Heyst is team manager, and the other coaches are Todd Klyver and Amanda Samai.

10U team

The 10U district team is managed by Matt McMahon and his coaches are Aaron Feldman and Tom Viggiano.

The 10U all-stars open the district tourney next Tuesday at New Canaan (7 p.m.), and play at Darien on July 5 at 5:45.

The team includes Drew Amero, Grace Couch, Kaitlin Feldman, Olivia Feldman, Ava Gaudio, Elle Hawthorne, Annie McMahon, Trisha Nath, Mackenzie Northway, Kelly O’Malley, Sofia Samai, Emma van Heyst and Sophia Viggiano.

11U team

The Wilton 11U team is managed by Chris Kelly, assisted by coaches Joe Guglielmo and Scott Schwartz.

The team opens the state tournament next Thursday against the District 5 representative at Unity Park in Trumbull.

The team features Katherine Kelly, Poppy Herve, Abby Seeberger, Lauren Sanfilippo, Lucie Prior, Mallory Tomasulo, Allison Schwartz, Abby Schwartz, Teagan Stengrim, Grace Guglielmo, Eva Filipponi, Lauren Buchanan and Grace DiBuono-Krafick.