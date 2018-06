Barbara Linkins, 84, formerly of Wilton, died April 30, in Chagrin Falls, OH.

She is survived by her daughter Lynn (Jim) Ross of Chagrin Falls, OH; granddaughters Ann (Keri) Ross of Cleveland, OH, Sarah Ross of Denver, CO and Maggie Ross of Chagrin Falls, OH; Brothers Richard Davies of Middletown, OH and Donald Davies (Jane) of Worthington, OH.