Obituary: Monique Van Lent Kosar, 78

Monique Van Lent Kosar passed away peacefully on June 22, at the age of 78 at her lake home in Ludlow, VT, surrounded by her family and grandchildren.

Monique was born Monique Elizabeth Jacobs in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 19, 1940. She escaped Europe with her sister, Leontine, and parents, Leonard and Ilsa Rozelaar, at the age of three weeks when German paratroopers began the invasion of Holland on May 10, 1940. Their name was changed at Ellis Island from Jacobs to Van Lent, and the family settled in Ithaca, NY.

Monique graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1962 and married Meredith “Sonny” Pullen Crawford (1939-1981), of Nashville, TN, in 1966. Monique and Sonny lived in Holland in 1967-68 to work at the family business before settling in Wilton, CT, in 1977, where she lived until her passing. After Sonny’s death Monique moved with her children to Lausanne, Switzerland where the family spent a year-and-a-half traveling and learning French. Monique later married Robert Kosar (1929-2017) in 1987.

Monique had an unparalleled curiosity for life and was legendarily generous. She was an active member of several local organizations including the Wilton chapter of P.E.O. and the Wilton Encore Club. On any given weekend or holiday, if she wasn’t pursuing her love of reading or world travel, you could expect to find her hosting family and friends around her table.

Monique is survived by her two devoted children: Andrew Crawford (Amy), of Fairfield, CT, and Jennifer Crawford (Alan Manski), of Maroochydore, AU. She was the beloved Oma to three grandchildren: Madeline Crawford (15), Benjamin Crawford (12) and Sasha Manski (4). Monique also is survived by her sister Leontine Radler (Warren), of Chicago, IL, nieces Laura Roberts (Mark Montgomery) of Union Pier, MI and Kristin Hettinger (Tim) of Sandy, UT, and their children: Will & Caroline Roberts and Lilly & Julia Hettinger. Monique also is survived by two stepchildren, William Kosar (Susan), Lynn Nash and their families. Monique was predeceased by her niece, Monica Knoll (1964 – 2011).

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 11, at 11:00 am at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., in Wilton, CT, to be followed by a reception at the Church. Monique will be laid to rest alongside Meredith in Ithaca, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Monique Kosar to the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton, CT 06897 (www.wiltonlibrary.org).