What’s open, closed on July 4?

Wednesday, July 4, is Independence Day. Here’s what will be open and closed on this federal holiday:

Town offices will be closed.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed.

Wilton Historical Society will be closed.

Post offices will be closed.

Grocery stores will be open.

Banks will be closed, though in-store branches may run on a limited schedule.

Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed July 4, and reopen at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

The Wilton Bulletin will be closed.