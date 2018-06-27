Police Log: Burglary arrest, DUIs

Burglary arrest

Wilton police arrested an 18-year-old from New Haven they believe is connected to a rash of motor vehicle burglaries that occurred in March.

Police had reported that during the overnight hours of March 16, 22 vehicles parked in residential neighborhoods were entered, there were attempts to enter two more, and one vehicle was stolen. Various items were stolen including credit cards that were used to make several purchases.

After an extensive investigation, several suspects were identified and police arrested the 18-year-old on June 26. The suspect is not being identified since they were 17 at the time of the incident.

The teen is being charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, criminal attempt/burglary in the 3rd degree, larceny 6th degree, identity theft 3rd degree, and less than $500 on revoked payment card.

The teen was issued a juvenile summons to appear July 19 at the Superior Court of Juvenile Matters in New Haven.

DUI

A 44-year old Wilton man described as homeless was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 23 at 2:13 p.m. on Belden Hill Road near Old Belden Hill Road.

Police said they received a 911 call from a person who said she was inside a green van somewhere in town and that the driver was drunk. The phone call then got disconnected. Several callbacks were attempted before police reconnected with her. The caller said they were driving on Old Belden Hill Road heading towards the Route 7 connector.

Police caught up with the Ford E150 and stopped it on the exit 2 off-ramp. Connecticut state troopers and Norwalk police arrived as backup. Police discovered two passengers in the van.

The driver was given a field sobriety test and failed. His blood alcohol count was later found to be 0.2419. The legal limit is 0.08.

Jayson L. Shaw, the driver, was held on $250 bond and was was to appear in court June 25.

DUI

Peter Ciaccio, 22, of 104 Silvermine Avenue in Norwalk, turned himself in to Wilton police on June 23 in connection with an outstanding warrant. The warrant was issued for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane stemming from an accident on May 15 on Belden Hill Road near Old Huckleberry Road.

He was released on $5,000 bond and is to appear in court July 3.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one call of domestic violence, that is being investigated, during the week of June 19 through June 26.