Although next week’s issue of The Bulletin will hit newsstands and mailboxes as regularly scheduled on Thursday, July 5, we will go to press on Tuesday, July 3.

Thus, early deadlines are in place for next week.

All general press releases for events and announcements must be received by 9 a.m. Thursday, June 28. The deadline for letters to the editors is noon on Monday, July 2. The deadline for obituaries is 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 3.