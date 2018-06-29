To the Editors:
The two protests you printed last week against Trump’s baby caging (Wi-ACT and Town Democratic Committee) didn’t mention his longer-term, larger-numbers caging of refugee families to await judgment of their refugee status. He’s bent on driving babies, toddlers, teenagers and thousands of good parents into slammers, traps set for three- to five-year delays. He calls his prisons “shelters.” Today it appears the only reason Trump slows lockup of refugee families is that his disorderly henchmen failed to scrounge up enough cages.
All to build The Great Wall of the Rio Grande as a monument to himself. He’ll proclaim it greater than the Great Wall of China, shielding us against evil hordes. His hate-the-immigrant poison (mostly rapists, murderers), like his sly hate-the-other-races poison, sloshes over us daily, pumped, paddled, and puddled by pols pushing for power.
Refugees risking their lives to get here beg us to honor the tradition of sanctuary that has helped build our nation. The character of brave parents who made it to our border is beyond the dim wit of this perp. We all need to start speaking up to our nearest Republican politicians, most of them cowering in silence, ashamed to defend their blowhard, hoping for re-election if people overlook their cowardice. Maybe a Democrat-led House in November will curb the monster before caged babies start dying.
Gordon Nugent
Wilton, June 26
2 thoughts on “Letter: Immigration policy is reprehensible”
Dennis Prager, a brilliant and unabashed liberal Jewish radio show host, and Razi Zacharia, a brilliant and unabashed conservative Christian speaker, speak together often and agree on a lot and most notably on this. THAT, the today’s sudden hyper-emotions of this recent illegal immigrant topic, which has no different circumstances than in the Obama Administration, and are compassionate and well-reasoned, are due to the following:
Today many people think thru their eyes: They see and react without analysis. That’s disastrous.
Today what people feel is what they call the truth: Their eyes see which creates feelings – which with their lack of analysis – becomes truth to them. Yogi Berra might have said, “What I see I believe is true because I can’t believe what I see.”
What’s my comment? This letter’s firmness of view suggests that the eyes saw a (2014) picture of kids behind a chain link fencing. Their feelings kicked in and immediately overwhelmed the opportunity to do analysis. What analysis might have been appropriate? (1) Is this picture staged and when is it from? (not stage by Obama in, 2014, but publicized falsely in 2018), (2) What’s another reason for chain link with kids behind it? (expansion of safe spaces for children inside an air-conditioned building where separation from males claiming – often falsely to be the children’s fathers – kept the kids safe until it could be sorted out)
why did this newspaper permit this editorial dribble to appear? the “cage” photo is obama era.
It is quite evident to all that liberals are mentally ill