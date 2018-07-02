Letter: Class donation underscores ABC goals

To the Editors:

(The following letter to the Wilton High School Class of 2018 is printed here at the author’s request.)

I am writing to thank you for your generous gift to A Better Chance of Wilton. As you may not know, this community program is totally supported by many local donations such as yours. We receive no national funding, state funding nor anything from A Better Chance National of which our program is an affiliate.

While your gift is extremely welcome, what we especially appreciate is the message that you send in singling out this Wilton program for your recognition. It says that the two originals goals of ABC for this town are still working and considered valuable by you, our youthful leaders.

When the program was founded in 1994, town leaders sought to introduce the benefits of greater religious, cultural, ethnic and experiential diversity to Wilton. They also wanted to share the wonderful attributes of our town with academically promising young men and women of color from disadvantaged communities. It is gratifying to have you attest to the ongoing validity of these goals.

Let me close by saying that I believe that Wilton is a special town with a populace that is warm, welcoming and grateful to be part of their community. Your gift makes me appreciate anew why I feel this town is special.

John Klein

ABC Board President

Wilton, June 25