Town looks for senior discount

Town officials are hoping to partner with the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and Wilton Economic Development Commission to develop a program of senior discounts for local goods and services.

The age of a senior would be considered 65 and older, said Sarah Gioffre, research assistant in the first selectwoman’s office.

Gioffre reported to the Board of Selectmen during its meeting June 18 that the idea is to invite Wilton businesses and organizations to participate. The town already offers a few senior discounts at the transfer station and through some Parks and Recreation programs.

At the meeting, Selectwoman Deborah McFadden said she had noticed over the past several years senior discounts available in area towns and thought it was a “great idea.” The general consensus of the board was that Gioffre should move ahead with further research and planning efforts.

The town could potentially develop an online brochure that lists participants, and identity town services available at a discount to seniors.

Seniors would have to show identification to qualify for the discounts.

The program would be developed by the Social Services Department working with the office of the first selectwoman.

“I anticipate the timing of roll-out would be mid-2019,” Gioffre told The Bulletin.