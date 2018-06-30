Cannon Road subdivision denied

As expected, the Planning and Zoning Commission June 25 denied a longtime Cannon Road property owner’s proposal for a conservation subdivision on more than 55 acres.

The vote was unanimous.

The reasons for denial include that the proposal fails to comply with specific requirements of the subdivision regulations. For example, the regulations require that steep slopes and rock outcroppings shall not be disturbed. Three lots were at odds with this regulation, according to the resolution of denial, prepared by Town Planner Bob Nerney.

There are other reasons as well, such as a failure to provide full septic reports on what a full development of the land would entail.

Planned were eight residential lots on 55.261 acres on Cannon Road. According to the application, the plan was to construct eight homes on about 10 acres of upland area and set aside the remaining 45 acres in a conservation easement.