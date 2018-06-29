Annual fireworks set

The annual fireworks show at Wilton High School athletic complex is set for 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. The rain date is July 5.

Patron parking passes are being sold at the Parks and Recreation office in Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road, beginning at $35. Patron passes will guarantee a spot right up until the fireworks. Patron parking will be at the high school tennis courts on Route 7, Cider Mill School, the high school athletic parking area, or the high school central office lot.

The night of the event, a $20 general admission parking donation is requested. General admission parking will be at Comstock, Middlebrook School, the high school north lot, and Allen’s Meadow.

Parking costs help defray event expenses, which are funded completely by donations.

Dial-A-Ride will take senior citizens to the fireworks. Call 203-834-6235, ext. 1, for a reservation. This service is limited to 10 people.

Beginning at 5, DJ Dance to the Music will provide entertainment. Food truck vendors will include the Pizza Truck, College Creamery, Bubble & Brew Tea, and El Placerito Tacos.

Earlier in the day, the Freedom Run 5K road race starts at 8:30 a.m. on the track at Wilton High School’s Fujitani Field. Registration, which includes a T-shirt, begins at 7 and is $20 for ages 15 and up, and $10 for ages 14 and under. There is also a registration form in the parks and recreation spring/summer brochure.

The annual Republicans versus Democrats softball game — the Frivolity Bowl — is at noon. The rules for participation are loose — anyone may join in so long as they are interested in playing for one side or the other.