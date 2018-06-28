This Weekend: Concerts, plays, fairs and more

Kiss Me, Kate

Kiss Me, Kate runs June 28 through July 29 at Waveny Park, New Canaan. Tickets are $50-$65. For more information, visit stonc.org.

Escape

Escape Art Show runs June 28 through July 18 at the Flinn Gallery in Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. The Art Society of Old Greenwich is hosting this juried art show. For more information, email [email protected]

Over Easy

Over Easy will perform on June 28 at 5 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The event is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

*Trumbull Days

The Trumbull Days & Carnival will run June 28-29 from 6 to 11 p.m. and July 1 from 1 to 11 p.m. at Trumbull High School, 72 Strobel Road, Trumbull. This family-friendly annual festival features midway rides for all ages, live music and entertainment, carnival games, fair food, food trucks, a beer and wine tent, and Sunday night fireworks. The event is free. For more information, visit dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/#trumbull1.

City Paper

The City Paper exhibit runs June 28 through July 29 at the City Gallery, 994 State Street, New Haven. Pieces by William Frucht, Mary Lesser, and Michael Zack will be displayed. For more information, visit city-gallery.org.

Independence Day Barbecue

The Independence Day Barbecue Luncheon is on June 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. The suggested donation is $4. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

Isabel Leonard & Sharon Isbin

Isabel Leonard & Sharon Isbin will perform on June 28 at 7 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $24-$55. For more information, visit caramoor.org

Paul des Lauriers Band

The Paul des Lauriers Band will perform on June 28 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. They will perform Canadian blues. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington will perform a West Coast jazz concert on June 28 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde will run June 29 through July 14 at 8 p.m. at the Richter Arts Center at 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit musicalsatrichter.org.

Keeler Art Show

An Art Show will be held on June 29 through July 7 at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, 132 Main Street, Ridgefield. It features works by all students and fellow artists of Ridgefield artist Tina Phillips. The opening reception is on June 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

Kronos Quartet

The Kronos Quartet will perform on June 29 at 7 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Drew Cole

Drew Cole will perform on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Tempest

The Tempest will be performed on June 30 at 2 p.m. at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford. The Hudson Shakespeare Company will perform the play. The show is free. For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Latin Ballroom

Premier Ballroom will present a Latin Ballroom show on June 30 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Manuel Trillo and Tatyana Larina will perform. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Orchestra of St. Luke’s

Orchestra of St. Luke’s will perform on June 30 at 7 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. Tickets are $25-$80. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Mark Normand

Comedian Mark Normand will perform on June 30 at the 7:45 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Unspoken

Unspoken will perform on June 30 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Car show

The Barnum Festival Car Show & Touch-a-Truck is on July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at Trumbull High School, 72 Strobel Road, Trumbull. Admission is free.