Summer chorus starts

Music on the Hill invites new and returning singers for the 16th annual Summer Chorus, featuring Randall Thompson’s Frostiana and other settings of American poetry. Kaitlin Lazere will be guest conductor.

Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 to 9 p.m., starting July 10, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 48 New Canaan Road. The concert is Thursday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m., also at St. Matthew’s.

The Summer Chorus, with 50 to 60 singers, is an opportunity to sing during the summer when other groups are on hiatus. It’s also a great way to return to choral singing for those who may not have sung in awhile. Parents may enroll with their children for a shared experience. All are welcome.

Register to sing by email to [email protected], or phone 203-529-3133. A minimum $40 contribution is suggested for participants; $20 for students. Payment may be made online at musiconthehillCT.org or at the first rehearsal.