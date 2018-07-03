Guided tour of Weir Farm

Park Ranger Amanda Lord will lead a one-hour walk at Weir Farm National Historic Site on Sunday, July 8, at 10 a.m. She will introduce participants to American Impressionist painter Julian Alden Weir, who lived and worked on the site from 1882 to 1919, and the landscape that inspired him.

The program is presented by the Conservation Commission and members will be on hand to chat with visitors. Following the walk there will be refreshments and a chance to ask questions. Dogs on leash are welcome. Weir Farm is at 735 Nod Hill Road and a park ranger in a reflective vest will direct cars to the parking area for the program.

To guarantee notice should there be inclement weather, pre-register at [email protected].